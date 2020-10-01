Gateway Ticketing Systems ranked number 31 on the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance’s list of the Top 50 businesses in Berks County

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems® has been named the 31st highest performing business in Berks County by the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA).

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance releases a list every year that recognizes the top 50 performing businesses in Berks County. To qualify, businesses must make over one million dollars in revenue a year and are further evaluated based on their revenue growth. This is the tenth time Gateway has been recognized with this award.

“We are particularly proud to win this award in 2020,” says Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems. “This is a true testament to the hard work and passion of our employees who continue to demonstrate these qualities during the pandemic. We would not be recognized year after year without their dedication.”

GRCA published a countdown video recognizing all the winners: Gateway Ticketing Systems appears at the 1:44 mark. You can watch that video right here.