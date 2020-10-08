Eicher Leisure Consultants announces partnerships

LONDON — London based Eicher Leisure Consultants Ltd (ELC) has been connecting leisure companies with theme parks and attractions around the globe creating world class guest experiences. ELC was founded by Deborah Eicher who has over twenty years’ experience working with clients and projects in the USA, Europe, Middle East & Asia.

Eicher is excited to launch the ELC brand and to announce partnerships with Ride Engineers of Switzerland and Extreme Engineering. ELC also consults with clients on the project developments including feasibility, design and concepts, space utilisation, operations, and guest experience.

‘I have a balance of partners that allows me to recommend the right experiences for the right project whether you are building a water park, theme park, attraction or FEC,’ says Eicher.

Ride Engineers of Switzerland (RES) recently launched their new water ride ‘Mystic River Falls’ a canyon rapid ride at Silver Dollar City, a Herschend Entertainment theme park based in Branson, Missouri in the USA.

Extreme Engineering is the USA-based engineering design and fabrication firm and inventor of the Cloud Coaster that was awarded the ‘Best Major Attraction’ and back-to-back IAAPA Brass Rings Awards. The Cloud coaster is a suspended coaster that gives you the sensation of flying and rocketing down a roller coaster with smooth turns, uphill racing and launching.