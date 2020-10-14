Accesso: Reimagining the Guest Journey in the Age of COVID-19

As the tourism industry reopens amid COVID-19, we’ve seen the far-reaching impacts the pandemic carries for operations and their focus on reimagining the guest experience. Now more than ever, there is a need to re-think and adjust operations, balancing both safety and revenue generation as top priorities, while striving to provide the guest experience visitors came to know and love in a pre-pandemic world – a daunting task for any operator.

To help ease the burden facing many operators in the challenging time, accesso – an award-winning technology solutions provider you may already be familiar with – has created a free step-by-step guide to guide operators in the creation of a safe, but enjoyable, environment for returning guests, while also giving them the tools they need to regain traction and customer trust as the industry moves into a new era.

The e-book outlines data-backed concepts for venues of all markets and sizes, showcasing how guest expectations have changed during the pandemic and how operators can adjust to meet (and exceed) those new expectations – all while building guest loyalty, driving revenue and delivering an exceptional guest experience through the power of technology such as virtual queuing, mobile F&B, contactless guest interactions and much more.