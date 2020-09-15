OABA & NAARSO partner to provide affordable online training platform

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA) and the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials (NAARSO) have partnered to provide the amusement industry with an extremely affordable online training platform that includes NAARSO accredited courses.

Since 2017, OABA, in partnership with Learning Zen, has been providing our members with this in-depth educational online training platform to instill the industry’s common goals of safety and operational excellence. “Our partnership with NAARSO will expand the capabilities and content for those who wish to train all their employees with free NAARSO content that can also be upgraded for an additional fee to obtain CEU credits online,” said Greg Chiecko, president and CEO of the OABA.

For as little as $25* per student, members can have unlimited access to 40+ online courses, including NAARSO accredited courses. OABA is committed to developing and growing VOLT’s diverse and bilingual course offerings and continues to add course content on a monthly basis including courses that count toward NAARSO credit and OSHA requirements.

VOLT participants can receive 32 hours of NAARSO accredited training for only $574(including CEU fee from Old Dominion University). VOLT fees are almost 50% less than other industry online platforms. In addition, carnivals and industry professionals can take control to organize, administer, and track milestones, measure growth, log certifications, and monitor the overall completion rates of the entire training process for each employee, all within the VOLT platform.

“Together we pledged to create the most deliverable and affordable training in the marketplace. Our goal is to put a NAARSO certification in the pocket of everyone who touches an amusement ride,” said Michael Wood, president of Wood Entertainment and NAARSO.

VOLT is the most affordable online training available for full time or seasonal employees. For more information or to sign up, go to www.oaba.org/volt or contact Tim at timk@oaba.org or call 413.313.3763.

*$25 rate is for bulk purchase of 20 students or more for OABA members. Individual member rates are available for $30. Courses for NAARSO credit are subject to a $12 fee per course and