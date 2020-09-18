2020 Golden Ticket Awards to be announced September 23 by Amusement Today

Acknowledging that 2020 is an extraordinarily unusual year, Amusement Today understands that its traditional core categories are not the direction to take for the Golden Ticket Awards in a year of such globally challenging developments. However, there is still much to honor and acknowledge within the amusement industry.

The 2020 Golden Ticket Awards will feature five new Leadership Awards, which acknowledge best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Industry Leaders will be acknowledged in these categories: FEC, Supplier, Amusement/Theme Park, Outdoor Entertainment and Association. Also featured will be four Publisher’s Picks: Person of the Year, Supplier of the Year, Renaissance Award and Turnstile Award. Innovation of the Year will be revealed with a surprising twist and AT is delighted to honor its latest Golden Ticket Awards Legend.

On Wednesday, September 23, Amusement Today will release timed announcements in the afternoon between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Eastern)/12 noon to 2 p.m. (Central) via AmusementToday.com and Amusement Today‘s social media channels. At the conclusion, the full Golden Ticket Awards issue will be available to read online and download for free AmusementToday.com/digital and at GoldenTicketAwards.com