Seaworld Orlando now open Thursdays through September 6

Good news for SeaWorld fans! Guests can now enjoy an extra day of summer fun during the week with Thursdays now offered at SeaWorld Orlando through Labor Day. All guests with existing tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes must make a reservation to visit in advance in order to manage park capacity and maintain physical distancing. Requiring reservations allows the park to limit the number of guests on property each day, further enhancing the park’s vigorous safety protocols. Seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/reservations/

Ongoing Weekend Events:

Electric Ocean Remix: Fridays and Saturdays, through September 5 and Sunday, September 6

As the sun goes down, SeaWorld comes alive with the glow of Electric Ocean Remix, premiering July 24 on Fridays and Saturdays. Guests are invited to stay late on summer weekends to enjoy electrifying dance music and a brilliant evening of energy that sparks as the sun sets, while maintaining safe physical distancing. The fun glows on with Light Up The Sky, a fireworks and pyrotechnic spectacular that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above for guests.. Event details: Seaworld.com/orlando/events/electric-ocean/

Last Chance: A Taste of Seven Seas, All American Marke: August 7-9

SeaWorld Orlando’s annual spring event, the Seven Seas Food Festival, resumes this summer in a modified format at SeaWorld Orlando for guests to enjoy select fan favorite food options in a safe environment. Now in the final weekend, guests can sample popular food and drink features from the Seven Seas Food Festival All-American Market, exclusively at SeaWorld’s Lakeside Patio. Guests who have a 2020 Seven Seas Food & Beverage Lanyard from the spring festival can redeem punches at all weekend market locations, and select culinary locations throughout the park. All menu items will also be available for purchase a la carte. For a full list of menu items visit the website: www.seaworld.com/orlando/events/taste-of-seven-seas/

Flicks and Fireworks:Fridays and Saturdays through September 5 and Sunday, September 6

Experience the fun, nostalgia and magic of a drive-in-movie experience under the stars with SeaWorld’s park-and-view drive-in movie theatre! Start the night by enjoying locally-sourced food trucks, then sit back in the comfort of your car and watch the park’s spectacular fireworks display. Then…the main event, enjoy the movie of the evening with friends and family. This package is only available through Labor Day Weekend, and only at SeaWorld Orlando. https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/flicks-and-fireworks/