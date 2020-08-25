Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters introduces new exclusive fly, dine experiences

LAS VEGAS — Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters is introducing two brand new, exclusive packages featuring a luxury dining experience and a fabulous night flight of the Las Vegas Strip.

The VIP Fly & Dine Luxury Night Out package is a great way to experience the best Las Vegas has to offer. Starting at $199* per person, guests begin the evening with an incredible five-course tasting menu at Mott 32 at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, a Forbes Travel Guide 4-Star Award restaurant. This contemporary restaurant brings a modern approach to Chinese cuisine. The menu features dishes** such as Hot & Sour Iberico Pork Shanghainese Soup Dumplings, Signature 36-month Acorn-fed Barbecue Pluma Iberico Pork, Grilled Sea Bass or Stir-Fried Australian M6 Wagyu Sirloin and a signature Maine Lobster Fried Rice served with king oyster mushrooms and edamame. The meal concludes with the Bamboo Green Forest, an elegant dessert with rich Yuzu cream, yoghurt, lime sorbet with matcha sponge cake topped with crispy yoghurt and a white chocolate bamboo.

Following dinner, guests will be transferred via limousine to Papillon’s VIP Las Vegas terminal to begin their helicopter Strip Highlights Night Flight. Guests will experience breathtaking sights of the Las Vegas Strip as they enjoy views of the Luxor’s Sky beam, the Eiffel Tower, the fountains of Bellagio, Doge’s Palace plaza at The Venetian, the 1,000-foot-tall Strat & SkyPod and Downtown Las Vegas.

The second package, the Afternoon Bites + Night Flights, includes a tasty three-course lunchtime menu from Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano at The Venetian Resort. Priced at $129 per person*, this dynamic menu brings flavors inspired by Northern Italian cuisine with choices that include Cremella, Mandilli di Seta, Branzino, Herb Roasted Half Chicken with Reggiano crema, and Slow Roasted Pork Belly. For dessert, guests will choose between a homemade Cannoli or Panna Cotta. This package will also include the exciting Strip Highlights Night Flight.

To book reservations, call (702) 736-7243 or book online – Fly & Dine Luxury Night Out or Afternoon Bites + Night Flights.