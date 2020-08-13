HALLOWinter at Europa-Park: For the first time Germany’s largest theme park is open between the Halloween and Winter seasons

Anyone who has always shied away from being spoiled for choice and couldn’t decide between bright orange pumpkins and snow-covered Christmas trees should mark November bold in their calendar. For the first time in its history, Europa-Park is also open between the Halloween and winter seasons. ‘HALLOWinter’ offers the perfect mix of gruesomely beautiful spooky time and wonderfully beautiful winter weeks. From the 9th until the 27th November 2020 Germany’s largest theme park is going crazy! Witches wear red pointed hats and next to lovingly decorated pumpkin figures, roasted almonds and mulled wine beckon. The combination of two seasons is unique in the world. While preparations for the ice rink and ski slope are in full swing in the Scandinavian themed area, in the Greek themed area you can cool down in the Poseidon water roller coaster. Europa-Park is known for its diversity and attention to detail. ‘HALLOWinter’ proves this once again and is an attractive and innovative offer that gives visitors even more opportunities for a short break in a year with limited visitor capacity. Don’t miss the new, spectacular themed ride ‘Pirates in Batavia’ – an adventure for the whole family whatever the weather. Even bigger, more beautiful and more exciting!

Europa-Park is open daily from the 9th until the 27th November 2020 from 11am until 7pm. The classic Halloween season starts on 26th September until the 8th November; on the 28th November the classic winter season will begin, ending on 10th January 2021 (except 24/25th December 2020). Only the water attractions ‘Atlantica SuperSplash’ and ‘Fjord Rafting’ will be closed during the HALLOWinter period due to preparations for the winter season. The admission price will be €50 for adults and €42 for children.