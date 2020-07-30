The all-new Taste of Knott’s features classic flavors from around the park, for a limited time starting August 21st

While the theme park remains closed, Knott’s Berry Farm is introducing another new outdoor dining and retail experience beginning August 21 with the all-new Taste of Knott’s. Expanding upon the popular Taste of Calico introduced earlier this month, Taste of Knott’s will celebrate classic flavors from around the park including new and one-of-a-kind food, drink and merchandise offerings throughout Ghost Town, Fiesta Village and Boardwalk. With over 35 food and drink items to choose from, the Taste of Knott’s event will offer more food variety with the addition of Mexican-inspired cuisine, Knott’s famous BBQ offerings and classic Knott’s dishes pulled from the pages of the celebrated Knott’s Berry Farm Cookbook. In addition to dining, guests can shop at the 14 artisan booths or at select Knott’s retail stores to purchase special limited event merchandise. This special dining and retail experience is complemented by the unique Knott’s Berry Farm atmosphere that can’t be found anywhere else.

The event will run weekends only, Fridays-Sundays, August 21- September 13. The only way to experience the limited time Taste of Knott’s is with a tasting card purchased in advance at knotts.com (a tasting card is required for event entry). Event hours will be Fridays and Saturdays from 12pm -9pm and Sundays from 12pm to 8pm. Regular tasting cards (ages 12+) are priced at $30 (plus tax) and will include five food tastings and Junior tasting cards (ages 3-11) are $15 (plus tax) and include three tastings; children two and under are free. Tasting cards are date specific and must be purchased online at knotts.com or through the Knott’s Berry Farm mobile app prior to the date of visit. In order to manage proper physical distancing of guests, Taste of Knott’s tasting cards will be limited each day and may sell out.

As Knott’s Berry Farm continues to follow state, local and CDC health guidelines, these are the new safety measures and operational changes we are establishing to ensure the safety of our guests:

Tasting cards will be limited each day to ensure proper physical distancing

Upon arrival, guests will be required to enter a temperature screening and security checkpoint at the main gate

All associates and guests must wear a facial covering while visiting Taste of Knott’s or the Knott’s California Marketplace store locations and restaurants – masks are not required while sitting at a table or bench to eat

Frequently touched surfaces will be disinfected daily and sanitized frequently. This includes but is not limited to cash counters, scanners, EMV readers, pens at cashier counters, register screens, store fixtures, door handles, and shopping baskets

Signage is present to aid guests in the proper direction of travel and as a reminder to practice social distancing

Seating will be spaced out throughout the Taste of Knott’s event footprint

Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the event area

All associates will be screened, including temperature and symptom checks using CDC guidelines before being allowed on the property to work

Associates have been trained on the importance of handwashing, physical distancing, and overall hygiene

Separate entrances and exits will appear at some store locations

Store occupancy is limited to less than 50% of the normal building capacity Queue lines outside of store locations are marked with six-foot markers where needed.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, August 21 – September 13 / Fridays and Saturdays from 12pm to 9pm and Sundays from 12pm to 8pm