Sally Dark Rides adds new Chief Operating Officer, Treasurer and Controller

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sally Dark Rides, a leading creator of family-friendly rides and experiences around the globe, hires Rolf Paegert as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Additionally, Victoria Lane has been brought on as Treasurer and Controller, after the retirement of William Coleman. Both will help the company deliver world-class entertainment to its partners.

“Rolf and Victoria are leaders in their respective fields. And, they are terrific complements to our organization and the culture we’ve created,” says John Wood, CEO/Chairman. “Part of being the best is making sure your people are the best. We know Rolf and Victoria are going to be huge assets to our company’s future. They’ll help ensure Sally Dark Rides provides world-class service to our partners around the globe for years to come.”

In more than three decades of executive management experience, Paegert has demonstrated a dedication to improving customer relations, quality, service, and organization profitability. Prior to joining Sally Dark Rides, he served as the COO of Parques Reunidos’ United States division, which involved the strategic planning and operations of 22 theme parks. Prior to that, he served as the Corporate Vice President of Theme Parks and Capital Management for Palace Entertainment. He’s also worked in executive leadership and management roles for FEC Operations, Castle Park and SeaWorld California. Paegert is fluent in German and earned his B.A. in International Business from San Diego State University and MBA from University of San Diego.

A native of Long Island, New York, Lane has a proven track record in cost accounting, payroll, budgeting, taxes and insurance, benefits, compliance, and human resources, among others. Her more than two decades of experience includes work for national technology leaders including Ezassi, OnSite-Physio, and InHouse. She earned her B.S. in Organizational Management and Accounting from St. Johns River State College.