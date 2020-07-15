Proslide debuts China’s first high-speed Flyingsaucer at Oct Nanjing

ProSlide Technology Inc., is pleased to join OCT in celebrating the opening of their latest world-class water park, OCT Nanjing. Featuring 4 of ProSlide’s industry-leading water ride attractions, this new outdoor water park will also be home to the first FlyingSAUCER in China.

“The FlyingSAUCER is one of the most unique attractions in water parks today with an iconic visual design inspired by ProSlide’s skiing heritage” says ProSlide Vice-President of Sales for Asia-Pacific Nik Paas. The FlyingSAUCER will be combined with ProSlide’s world-renowned MAMMOTH family raft ride to create a one-of-a-kind complex for China. “Combining these two distinctive ProSlide rides will give OCT Nanjing’s guests the opportunity to feel like World Cup ski racers as they accelerate into a high-speed turn with their friends and family, making for an incredibly memorable experience.”

ProSlide’s relationship with OCT dates back 10 years and includes collaboration on 8 industry-leading water parks throughout China, including OCT Chongqing Water Theme Park, OCT Playa Maya Waterpark, and the recently opened OCT Xiangyang. ProSlide CCO Ray Smegal recalls the two company’s decade-long relationship: “We’ve had a great partnership with OCT going back through the years, built on mutual appreciation for quality water rides. Working together for this long just shows the amount of trust our clients put in our work and the strength of our relationship. They’ve worked with us before, they appreciate our products, innovations, and support, so they trust us with all the rides in their park. It’s really a testament to how we do business.”