The new Tidal Wave giant pendulum ship is now in full swing at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark in Middlebury, Conn. The attraction, supplied by SBF/Visa Group of Italy, is shown Sunday morning during testing before the landmark property opened for the day. SBF/Visa Group is represented in North America by Rides 4 U, Somerville, N.J. Quassy, in its 112th season, is open daily through Labor Day. (Quassy photo)