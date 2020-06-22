Oreo and Gold Medal team up to create Oreo popcorn kits

Two of the world’s favorite snacks have come together to create an irresistible treat! Touted as America’s Favorite Cookie, OREO’s famous crème and chocolatey cookie crumbles have been combined with delicious popcorn to make a sweet-and-salty, cookies-and-cream popcorn sensation.

Produced by the concessions equipment and supply industry leader, Gold Medal Products Co., the OREO Popcorn Kits will simplify the process of making this unique and tasty treat. Each kit contains one pouch of OREO Base Cake, one pouch of OREO Crème, and one bag of OREO Cookie Pieces. Kits also have the option of including popping oil and OREO Popcorn serving bags. In addition, point-of-sale materials are included with the kits to aid in promotional efforts. Each case contains four OREO Popcorn Kits.

Gold Medal was privileged to work in conjunction with OREO’s parent company Mondelēz International Group to bring this product to market.

“OREO is a classic brand that’s so well-known and beloved by the public. Now with OREO Popcorn Kits, venues will be able to capture customers’ interest with a compelling and exciting product. This is a significant opportunity to provide a quality, delectable snack that also delivers attractive profit margins. We look forward to sharing OREO Popcorn through movie theaters, gourmet popcorn shops, and all types of concession stands across America,” stated Gold Medal president, Adam Browning.

Research shows that sales of ready-to-eat popcorn/caramel corn continue to rise. The category of indulgent flavors has experienced substantial growth and cookie-inspired profiles are specifically driving sales according to Snack and Bakery State of the Industry 2019. The OREO Popcorn Kits are the ideal way to respond to current snacking trends.

To order OREO Popcorn Kits, simply call 800-543-0862 or visit the Gold Medal website, gmpopcorn.com.