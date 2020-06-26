LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom opens to the general public on Monday, June 29. Several Hurricane Bay attractions, including Big Surf wave pool, will also open June 29. All Hurricane Bay water attractions will open Friday, July 3.

Ed Hart, President and CEO said, “The park looks beautiful and our team members are enthusiastically awaiting the arrival of our guests. We expect to deliver on our mission of safe and affordable family fun.”

Lesly Birkner, Vice President of Operations, said, “We’ve worked very closely with local and state health officials to develop our ‘COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.’ For the past three weeks, we’ve been training our team members in the new protocols we are implementing as part of that plan. We are opening the water park in phases to allow our Aquatics team to gradually acclimate to their new responsibilities including in-water social distancing.” Ms. Birkner added, “With over 60 acres, there is more than ample room throughout the park for our guests to observe social distancing protocols.”

Both team members and guests will have their temperatures checked before entering Kentucky Kingdom. Masks are required for team members and encouraged for guests. For more information on steps taken to protect our guests and team members as the park reopens, go to “Plan Your Visit” at kentuckykingdom.com.