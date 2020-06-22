Dolly Parton’s Stampede resumes operation July 3

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The most popular and most visited dinner show in the Smokies will stampede back into action just in time for the busy Independence Day holiday weekend. Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Pigeon Forge will open for its first dinner shows since March on Friday, July 3.

Known as “the most fun place to eat in the Smokies,” Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction is a one-of-a-kind, high-spirited adventure fueled by magnificent horses, comedy and music, and a four-course feast. Guests enter the 35,000-square-foot main arena to witness expert riders guide 32 magnificent horses through barrel races, flame-engulfed hoops, trick riding and other adventures. A striking 12.5 million LED video wall backdrop immerses guests in an experience set on America’s Great Plains of yesteryear, where live buffalo and thundering longhorns roam.

With singing, dancing, special effects and impressive displays of equestrian skill, guests truly feel like they are in the West or nestled under the stars in the Great Smoky Mountains. Dinner, the other star of the show, includes a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory smoked barbeque pork loin, Stampede’s original creamy vegetable soup, biscuits, corn on the cob, herb-basted potato, a specialty dessert and unlimited Coca-Cola®, tea or coffee.

“We are excited to have our longest-running dinner show open on July 3 as our area celebrates the biggest holiday weekend of the summer and as we get back to entertaining families with this unique show,” Jim Rule, CEO of World Choice Investments, LLC said. “Like our other operations, we will be observing the guidelines provided by the Tennessee Pledge.”