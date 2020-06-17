Big E to host special drive-thru favorite fair foods event June 27 & 28

Eastern States Exposition introduces A Taste of The Big E – a drive-through event that previews eleven of the Fair’s favorite food vendors and their offerings, including the iconic Big E Cream Puff and more Saturday, June 27 from 10am-7pm and Sunday, June 28 from 10am-6pm.

“It brings me great pleasure to welcome guests to our grounds, and provide a sample of their favorite Big E foods at this unique event,” ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy said. “It is our hope that people will come from far and wide to get a taste of what’s to come in September at the Fair.”

There is no entry fee and drivers will enter the grounds at Gate 9 and be directed by parking staff to follow a designated path to New England Avenue. Food stands will be set up on each side of the road and vehicles will enter single file.

Guests will be able to order, pay and pick up their food before moving forward to the next two stands. Vendors will work quickly to take orders, process cash and credit card payments and deliver food to the vehicles.

Guests will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and wear face masks or coverings when ordering and accepting food from vendors.

The final stop will be The Big E Cream Puff Mobile Bakery, situated on the Court of Honor. This marks the first time in the bakery’s history that Big E Cream Puffs and Big Eclairs will be available outside of the Fair. Guests will then be directed to exit the grounds via Gate 2 onto Memorial Avenue.

Menus and more information can be found at www.TheBigE.com/TasteOfTheBigE.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard. Founded in 1986 by Parish Associations of local Protestant and Catholic Churches, the Cupboard has been helping the less fortunate members of West Springfield and Agawam for more than thirty years. Through financial contributions and food donations, The Parish Cupboard has been able to help thousands of citizens throughout the decades. Visit www.parishcupboard.com for more information.

What: A Taste of The Big E

When: Saturday, June 27 from 10am-7pm and Sunday, June 28 from 10am-6pm

Where: Eastern States Exposition Fairgrounds

Tickets: There is no entry fee for this event.

The Big E takes place Sept. 18 – Oct. 4 in West Springfield, Mass., and will be jam-packed with food, entertainment, and so much more! Visit TheBigE.com to sign up for emails and connect on social media to be the first to get exclusive information. Join us at #BigEMoments.

A TASTE OF THE BIG E VENDORS & MENU HIGHLIGHTS

The Big E Bakery

Cream Puff or Eclair 3-Pack for $14

Cream Puff or Eclair 6-Pack for $25

Chocolate Ganache on Cream Puffs – Add $1 per pack

Big Kahuna

Gyro Bowls or Salads – $12

Greek Gyros – $10

Chicken Gyros/Pita – $10

Billie’s Baked Potato

Billie’s Special, Broccoli & Cheese or Chili & Cheese – $7

(Small charge for additional toppings or sour cream on potatoes)

Brew Garden Pub Food

Chicken & Waffles or Pork Please Grilled Cheese – $11

Tossed & Sauced Tenders with fries or Plain Chicken Tenders with fries – $9

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese or Sweet & Tart Grilled Cheese – $9

Butcher Boys

Steak Sandwich – $11

Italian Sausage Grinder – $10

Calabrese Market

Cotton Candy or Caramel Apples – $5

Candy Apple – $4

Popcorn – Small $3 and Large $5

Chompers

Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Parm or Taco Chompers – 5 balls for $10 (no mixing)

Cinnamon Saloon

Cinnamon Buns – $6 each or 4-pack for $18

Smoothies – Small $6 and Large $8

Chocolate Covered Cheesecake – $7

Chocolate Covered Bananas – $5

Hot Coffee $3, Ice Coffee $4 or Lattes for $5

Piche’s Concessions

Beignets, Funnel Cake, Fried Dough, Fried Oreos, Fried Reese or Fried Snickers – $8 each

Toppings: Strawberry, Chocolate and Caramel – $2

Poppie’s

Fresh Lemonade – Small $4 and Large $7

Corn Dogs – Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon or Jalapeno – $6

Frozen Lemonade, Iced Coffee or Fresh Brewed Iced Tea – $4 each

Tots-A-Lot

“TOT”chos – $9

Loaded Tots or Pizza Tots – $8

Buffalo Tots – $7

In addition to menu items mentioned above, many vendors will also offer soda, water and some additional sides. All vendors will accept cash or credit card payment.