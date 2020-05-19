Natural Bridge Caverns hires General Manager to assist with future growth

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Natural Bridge Caverns, the premier Texas Hill Country natural adventure attraction has announced the addition of Terri Adams as general manager. Adams brings extensive experience in growing multifaceted family businesses into multimillion-dollar brands. The Wuest family, which has owned and operated Natural Bridge Caverns for 56 years, recruited her to assist them with future growth.

“Terri’s long career in the hospitality industry makes her the perfect choice to lead us forward,” said Brad Wuest, President/CEO of Natural Bridge Caverns. “We were fortunate that she was available at a critical time in our growth strategy. Terri’s experience working with a family-owned attraction and her experience with building a Texas brand, combined with her business acumen, capable leadership, and industry insight will help with our immediate challenges and our plan for long term growth.”

“Natural Bridge Caverns has been a family and fan favorite for the past 20 years,” said Adams. “To have the privilege of working with this amazing family-owned business is a great honor, and I look forward to helping the team move into the next 60 years of discovery.”

During Adams’ 41 years in hospitality, she helped to grow Schlitterbahn Resorts and Waterparks from a small local waterpark to a five-city iconic Texas brand that was eventually sold. She is the recipient of the prestigious Milton Guess Hospitality Award from the San Antonio Tourism Alliance, a recipient of the Tall in Texas Award, and was inducted into the World Waterpark Hall of Fame.