Magic Springs opens for summer season of fun on June 1

Magic Springs Theme and Water Park will open both the theme and water park for its 2020 season on June 1 in accordance with a plan approved by Governor Asa Hutchinson as part of the state’s Ready for Business initiative. In preparation, the park will be offering early Season Pass processing from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 29 and May 30 to those who have already purchased a 2020 Season Pass.

Located on the fun side of Hot Springs, about 50 miles west of Little Rock, Magic Springs is Arkansas’s only theme and water park. A single price admission includes all day use of the rides, water slides, concerts, attractions and special events. Magic Springs is operated by Premier Parks, LLC. Visit MagicSprings.com for more information, details about safety precautions, or to purchase season passes or discount tickets.