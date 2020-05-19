Daytona Lagoon Waterpark and family entertainment center announce additional best practices to re-opening

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Daytona Lagoon is implementing additional facility-wide improvements to its already stringent health and hygienic focused operating procedures in anticipation of reopening after the Covid-19 temporary closure. While many businesses are stating their focus on cleanliness and safety, Daytona Lagoon’s changes build on a standard that already exceeded official requirements. To prepare, park management has undergone a review of the entire operation, from individual attractions to the type of cleaning products, capacity restraints for social distancing measures to the specific location of readily available hand sanitizer.

The regional family fun park’s studied approach, pursuant to evolving government requirements, will include, but not be limited to:

Limited capacities by way of social distancing measures per CDC guidelines

Providing masks to all team members with a requirement to wear them while on duty

Temperature checks and health screenings for all team members, sending home those with signs of symptoms

Sanitizer stations for guest use throughout the facility

Added staff dedicated to sterilization procedures during operating hours

Continual sanitization of games and attraction high touch points

Modifications to food and beverage procedures and offerings

Sun-bathing lounge chairs and dining seating spread out for distancing measures

“Team member training is always a measure of success at Daytona Lagoon,” says Tyler Currie, General Manager. “But now, new training practices will take place to ensure all our additional protocols are followed. Our guests must trust our practices, and we earn that trust through training.”

Following the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines is a top priority for Daytona Lagoon. As stated by the CDC, transmission of Covid19 in properly operated and maintained pools should kill the virus. Daytona Lagoon’s waterpark meets and exceeds the CDC stated pool water treatment guidelines enabling a safe and fun water activity.

Daytona Lagoon is also encouraging guests to take precautions before and while visiting to protect themselves and others. These include checking the website for updates before arrival, staying home if feeling sick, keep distance from other groups, washing hands frequently for 20 seconds, following team member and park instructions, and utilizing the marked hand sanitizing stations located throughout the facility. “The additional best practices put health and wellness first, and that is maximized as a shared responsibility,” says Currie.

Updates on a re-opening date and further information can be found at www.daytonalagoon.com and by following Daytona Lagoon on Facebook.