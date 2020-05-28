Be a hero and help save the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A few short months ago, planning for the best San Diego County Fair yet was well underway. Now, the community’s beloved Fairgrounds faces potential closure without the emergency funding it desperately needs to survive this crisis. From creating cherished family memories and generating $680 million in economic impact, to serving as an essential evacuation site during wildfires and providing nearly 4,000 full-time-equivalent jobs, losing the Fairgrounds would leave a giant void in San Diego as we know it.

Although the Fairgrounds is owned by the State of California, its operations are entirely self-funded, meaning it relies solely on event revenues to operate, and its revenue streams have been severely depleted. Without relief aid from the State of California, the Fairgrounds will potentially have to close its doors.Use one of our prepared templates to contact your elected officials TODAY to voice your support.

Every single voice counts, and there is power in numbers.