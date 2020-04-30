Zamperla Group – new solutions of remote assistance with Augmented Reality

Zamperla, like most companies these days, is reinventing its way of work and to interact also with the customers during this challenging time.

Zamperla’s Care Team, especially, put in place a new solution to support our customers and assembly new rides despite COVID-19 limitations and travel restrictions. Our Ride Mechanical Supervisor, based in Altavilla’s HQ, is using the Extended Collaboration software (which allows direct sharing of audio, video, remote augmented reality interactions and document sharing) and giving instructions to assembly Zamperla’s rides.

View Zamperla’s official video.