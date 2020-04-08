U.S. patent granted to Lagotronics Projects’ GameChanger

In 2016, Lagotronics Projects introduced their new ride concept ‘the GameChanger’: a rotating interactive dark ride, which is the first of its kind in the leisure industry! The first GameChanger worldwide opened in Shimao’s Max Wonder Park, China. Since then every year a new GameChanger has been installed, with the most recent installation of a Smurfs themed GameChanger in Shimao’s Dream City theme park in Shanghai.

The GameChanger is an innovative new kind of dark ride, with endless possibilities in set-ups and gameplay. After a successful patent application in the Netherlands, now the patent for the GameChanger amusement ride is granted in the USA as well. Patents in other regions like Europe and China are pending. CEO Mark Beumers comments; “After having been awarded with several patents for our unique Interactive technology and devices, the GameChanger is the first complete attraction Lagotronics Projects has received a patent for. Our company is and has always been focussed on developing and providing the best technology and experiences to our customers. Receiving this patent, especially in the US, is such a great recognition for all our people and the effort they put into the design of this attraction.”

Unique features

The GameChanger is a turnkey ride concept including ride system, interactive technology, audio, video, lighting, special effects and theming. It offers theme parks, FEC’s, shopping malls and other leisure venues a range of advantages. The ride can be installed on a very small footprint starting from only 36 square meters. Despite the small footprint it has a high capacity starting from 225 up to 900 people per hour, or even more in very large configurations. The GameChanger offers a true dark ride experience for a relatively small budget which makes it interesting to a large customer base. And last but not least, the interactive gameplay with integrated scoring system makes the family attraction exciting time after time.

Ride concept

Visitors will be seated on a rotating platform which transports the visitors along several interactive media scenes. The platform is divided into multiple sections. One section is for load and unload and in all other sections visitors play an interactive and challenging game. In smaller configurations there are 4 media scenes, larger configurations can have up to 8 media scenes. Every section facilitates 2 to 8 players and tells a different part of the story. During the ride visitors experience special effects like wind, fog, vibration etc. After finishing all media scenes visitors can view their personal scores on the scoring monitor and compare their scores with fellow players. Also it is possible to view high scores of the day, month, or year.

ROI and marketing

With all the unique features the GameChanger provides regarding space, costs and great guest experience, the attraction offers a very interesting ROI for operators. Furthermore, being able to share personal scores on social media or even organise special gaming events between different locations, the GameChanger can be used as a modern day marketing tool.