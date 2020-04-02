Redemption Plus creates Boredom Buster Box in response to COVID-19

LENEXA, Kansas — Redemption Plus adds direct-to-consumer option, Boredom Buster Box.

Social distancing mandates forced Redemption Plus’s customer locations to close across the nation, greatly impacting the company’s revenue. Like many businesses in the amusement industry, Redemption Plus laid off the bulk of its workforce as a result.

To keep the business afloat and provide a job for laid-off workers to come back to, the remaining Redemption Plus team saw an opportunity to solve at-home boredom caused by local and state stay-in-place mandates.

The Boredom Buster Box gives families and individuals access to the company’s warehouse of toys that would otherwise be idle. Redemption Plus is also already fulfilling orders for companies who want to send their remote workers something playful and fun.

“We had to adapt quickly and I’m very proud of my team for coming together during such a difficult time,” Chief Operations Officer, Mike Tipton, said. “The Kansas City business community has been extremely willing to partner with us in ways that weren’t necessarily clear before but are now necessary. I think that says a lot about the resilience of this city.”

There are seven box themes at multiple price point options. Themes include Outdoor Games, Indoor Recess, NERF® Blasters, Fidget Toys and more. Each box comes packed with toys, fun trinkets and collectibles. Purchasers will also find downloadable resources like “Quarantine Bingo” and chore, behavior and reward charts on the Boredom Buster Box website.

Boxes start at $15, plus shipping. Shop all Boredom Buster Boxes by visiting: https://boredombustertoys.com.

Redemption Plus partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City (RMHC-KC) to provide a 10% donation for every Boredom Buster Box purchase. Redemption Plus and RMHC-KC have a long-standing relationship, as Redemption Plus donates toys to the Wylie House Kids’ Boutique.

“Our hope is that these boxes give people who are stuck at home access to items that will brighten their day without having to step foot in a retail store,” Tipton said. “It’s also important to remember that many businesses and organizations around our community are struggling right now and we want to do our part to help in any way we can.”

Families with seriously ill children continue to rely on Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City for care, respite, comfort and hope amid an incredibly difficult time. Boredom Buster Box donations will support the organization’s meal program and other needs.

“During these uncertain times, it is vital for us to have support from the communities so that we can continue to serve families at our three Ronald McDonald Houses,” Tami Greenberg, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City said. “We are so thankful for the support from Redemption Plus year-round, but especially amidst these tumultuous times.”

Redemption Plus is encouraging everyone to find a way to give back to their local communities during this time, even if it isn’t through the purchase of a Boredom Buster Box. To support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City directly visit this page: https://rmhckc.org/donate.