May 2020 issue available!

By | April 22, 2020

The May 2020 issue of Amusement Today is available for FREE via Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!

  • The 2020 What’s New Guide
  • J-1 Visa program is in jeopardy due to COVID-19 pandemic
  • Observations from a social distance
  • Funtime offers a variation on thriller: Booster Unhinged
  • Deno’s Wonder Wheel set to celebrate as it turns century mark
  • Kennywood’s Jack Rabbit commemorates 100 years of fun
  • Carnivals; concessionaires get creative during pandemic
  • Soaky Mountain Waterpark will be ready when community reopens
  • Great Coasters International, Inc., celebrates 25 years in 2020
  • Entertainment companies shift focus to providing protective gear …and more!
Read the May 2020 FREE digitally!
Download a FREE PDF of the full issue!