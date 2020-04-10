Kentucky Kingdom donates ponchos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is donating 3,000 disposable rain ponchos to the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management. KYEM is working to ensure first responders throughout the state have ample supplies to support the Commonwealth’s response to COVID-19. The ponchos can be used in conjunction with masks and gloves if gowns are not available.

“It is nice to see businesses like Kentucky Kingdom give back to those who are working to keep the community safe and healthy,” says Mike Dossett, director of KYEM. “Things like ponchos are invaluable during these unprecedented times, and they will be put to great use.”