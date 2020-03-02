Pennsylvania Coronavirus information and support

We all must be pro-active in the education and prevention of the Coronavirus which has the potential to not only sicken or kill but also to create panic. I have gathered a few points as they relate to our industry and below included information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health for your information.

We must do what we can to keep and the virus and panic at bay.

Think about ways to continually sanitize surfaces that guests and employees come in contact with.

You might also use any opportunity to tell the public about measures that you are taking. This might not only avoid panic but serve as educating them too.

Tourist facilities are being closed in Europe now and it is paramount that we be pro-active and make it known.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health continues to monitor and prepare for the Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Please start to educate your people as instructed below per Pennsylvania Department of Health as of last Friday.

To date, no one in Pennsylvania has tested positive for the virus. However, public health officials are advising people to be prepared. Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is similar to the regular flu:

Washing your hands

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Covering coughs and sneezes

Avoiding sharing eating utensils or having close contact with people who are sick

Cleaning surfaces

Staying home if sick



For information and updates on COVID-19, visit the websites of the PA Department of Health or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).