NEAAPA Member meeting regarding industry challenges related to COVID-19

On Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00am, NEAAPA will be holding a member meeting online that will be open to all NEAAPA members to discuss the industry-related impacts brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak.

This meeting will be held using the Zoom meeting platform that the Board and committees use. You will have the ability to use both a phone or computer (with audio) to participate.

You must register in advance for this meeting. Please click on the link below to get started: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYlceiqqj8rDnfKSswyN9PpnJIPr8q9vw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Should you have any questions, you can contact Ed Hodgdon, NEAAPA Secretary at secretary@neaapa.com or by phone at 877-999-8740 x701.