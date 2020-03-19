Innovative Leisure adds high ropes course to West Park Leisure Centre, U.K.

Adventure attractions specialist Innovate Leisure has announced the opening of its latest Sky Trail high ropes course at West Park Leisure Centre in Long Eaton, Nottingham, UK.

The new addition to the venue made its debut just before Christmas 2019 and brings a totally new experience to the location, joining other, more familiar sporting activities.

The venue is managed and operated by Parkwood Leisure under its Leisure Centre brand, the company having recently taken oven the operation as part of an agreement for it to run Erewash Borough Council’s leisure services. Other area venues under its management also include Victoria Park Leisure Centre, Rutland Park Sports Ground and Sandiacre Sports Centre. The installation of the high ropes course at West Park Leisure Centre is part of a significant investment into the venue’s facilities, in partnership with the council.

The Sky Trail course is a seven pole, double level Discovery model with rolling log and walk the plank features, these combining with a host of other challenging elements to provide an adventure attraction suitable for both younger visitors and adults. It is also the first course in the UK to incorporate the new Roller Rail element from RCI Adventure Products, an exciting new feature which requires participants to sit in their harness and use hanging ropes to pull themselves to the other side of the structure.

Justin Palfrey, Assistant Regional Director – North and Midlands, for Parkwood Leisure, commented: “This is a great new attraction for the whole family and compliments facilities at West Park LC. If our customers are looking for an adrenaline rush, they can rise to the challenge and navigate around the rope, bridge and beam course.”

For Innovative Leisure, Manging Director Phil Pickersgill commented: “We are increasingly seeing local authorities and operational partners such as Parkwood Leisure looking to alternative leisure activities to offer their customers. The new high ropes course at West Park Leisure Centre is a perfect example of this and brings to the venue another fun, physically challenging activity which will appeal to the whole family. It’s something children of all ages can participate in with their parents too, so fits extremely well with all the other facilities available. We are delighted to have completed the project and to now see it being enjoyed by visitors to the leisure centre.”