IAFE encourages you to contact your Congresspersons

Our industry – our amazing world of fairs and associated events, full of such good people – is being decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. We all know that the federal government is getting requests from every segment of the economy for assistance, and ours is no different. Now is the time that we all must reach out to our legislators with the message of how vital fairs are to the community and how we change lives.

We are grateful to the Outdoor Amusement Business Association and their top-notch lobbyist Gregg Hartley and his team at HB Strategies for working day and night to protect this industry. Gregg has switched his entire focus from the H2B visa situation that is so vital to the mobile amusement industry, to calling on legislators to let them know COVID 19 is impacting our entire industry. Many of you received an e-mail or saw a social media post yesterday from either OABA or NICA about this. We are all in this together!

PLEASE HELP GET THE MESSAGE TO CONGRESS. Right now. Contact your two U.S. Senators and your U.S. House Representative. The IAFE has developed a letter that you can use (Word document download), but please customize it to what you do. This letter is a bit different than the one sent out as a template by OABA and NICA, updated with additional and pertinent information. Many of you have already stepped up to the plate for your community – you are using your social media platform to help businesses, your fairgrounds is a command center, and your fairgrounds is a drive-through testing site. Let Congress know that you change lives. Every day. And you need assistance in order to keep doing that.

If you don’t know who to write to, you can link here to find out:https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

https://www.senate.gov/senators/How_to_correspond_senators.htm Let us know what you’re doing in this crisis to help your community. We’ll keep organizing group calls so you can share ideas. The Igniter Forum is a great place to share ideas with your vast network.