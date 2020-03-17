Firestone Financial to offer assistance to customers impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19)

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Firestone Financial, a subsidiary of Berkshire Bank, announced today plans to offer assistance to customers impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19). Coronavirus is causing business closures and event cancellations across the country.

“We understand the impact this may have on our customers’ businesses,” said Michael Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Firestone Financial. “Their focus right now should be on their own health and safety, and the health and safety of their families and employees.”

“Helping our customers preserve their businesses during this rapidly evolving and unprecedented situation is our top priority,” continued Smith.

Firestone Financial customers who are impacted by Covid-19 should follow this link and a member of their Rapid Response Team will contact them as soon as possible to discuss their current loans and present them with the best options based on their specific situation.