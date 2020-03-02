Embed’s Mobile Wallet dominates trending news at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Show 2020

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries dominated the news with the showcase of the Mobile Wallet at the recent Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Show 2020 (SEA Show 2020).

“This year’s SEA Show 2020 marked a new chapter at Embed in the Middle East. With a myriad of new technology breakthrough announcements, like the Mobile Wallet, Mobile Portal and a full dynamic display of our stylish wearable media collections, it was exciting to see Embed’s breakthrough innovations enthusiastically well-received in the Saudi industry at the SEA Show 2020. And despite the constant high traffic at our booth, it was refreshing to spend time with existing Embed customers, strengthening our strategic partnerships, as well as welcoming new customers to the Embed family.” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Solutions Group.

“We are proud to be the first and only FEC cashless business solution to offer the Mobile Wallet at the SEA Show 2020, and revelling in the enthusiastic response to our new Wearable Media collections from our valued partners, the media and attendees at the show. The Mobile Wallet makes Embed the only non-banking finance-payment or loyalty-card business and brand card that sits in the mobile wallet. Embed readers are the only FEC business solution that is Apple IOS & Google Android approved and compliant. It enables any business currently using the Embed TOOLKIT system (Kiosk, game cards, smartTOUCH readers and range of business solutions) to simply add the Mobile Wallet (Mobile Portal) module to their existing business solution and offering to their customers.” said Rosa Tahmaseb, Embed Managing Director, EMEA.