Dreamworld and WhiteWater World closure

As a direct result of the global COVID-19 situation, and the Government’s most recently announced measures regarding social distancing, including restrictions on non-essential indoor and mass gatherings, the Board of Ardent Leisure has made the decision to temporarily cease operating Dreamworld and WhiteWater World, effective from Monday 23 March 2020.

We can assure the public that we have not been notified of any confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at our properties. We will continue to monitor and follow advice from Government Health Authorities.

We look forward to welcoming our valued guests and passholders back very soon.