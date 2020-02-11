Wooden Warrior wheels

The wheels on the Timberliner train have been gone through, cleaned and painted as the rolling stock on Wooden Warrior is getting a complete facelift for the 2020 season. Quassy Amusement Park opens April 25 with Splash Away Bay waterpark and Quassy Beach slated to open Memorial Day weekend.

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark here is now hiring in all departments for the 2020 season. The lakeside property opens on April 25 for its 112th season with Splash Away Bay waterpark park and Quassy Beach set to open on May 23.

Applications may be downloaded at www.quassy.com and brought to the park’s administration office 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A brief video posted on the park’s Facebook Fan Page and YouTube channel provides an overview of the available positions to be filled: https://youtu.be/dl7NSy3H8tA