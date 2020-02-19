Step up to the ultimate SkyPoint Sea to Sky Q1 Stair Challenge

Dust off those sketchers, change your laces and ready your active wear because registration and fundraising for the annual SkyPoint Sea to Sky Q1 Stair Challenge opens today.

While the official event is still three months away, you best believe you’ll want to start training now in order to dominate the 1,331 stairs to level 77 of the tallest residential building in the Southern Hemisphere.

As you cross the country’s most spectacular finish line at SkyPoint Observation Deck you’ll not only be rewarded with the victory of conquering Australia’s highest stair challenge but also, knowing your efforts give back to those in needs.

“Thanks to over 4,400 people having participated in the stair challenge since it first began in 2015, we have donated over $195,000 to local charities and this year, we hope to increase that by another

$50,000,” Dylan Hunt, General Manager SkyPoint said.

“We are proud to be part of such a community driven event to stand together with our locals who need it most, especially in the current environment with so many people having been impacted by the recent bushfire crisis and flooding.”

This year, organisers hope to see 1,000 people come together to run, crawl and climb through the 77 spiralling stories of the iconic Q1 building to increase their steps, whilst raising funds and awareness for the not-for-profit charity; LIVIN.

The group was first founded on the Gold Coast in 2013 and has quickly grown, delivering LIVINWell

programs to 21 different schools across the country which have impacted over 70,000 young people.

Their movement is all about breaking the stigma around mental health, along with connecting, supporting and encouraging people to talk about their feelings to drive generational change.

“Research tells us that exercise has a positive effect on our mood, so we encourage everyone to come along,” Casey Lyons, LIVIN Co-Founder said.

“All money raised from this event will be used in the delivery of our LIVINWell program in schools throughout the country, equipping students with skills including how to spot the warning signs and symptoms, where to get help, how to help yourself and how to help someone else.”

All Stair Challenge participants must pledge a $35 minimum donation on top of their event registration, with all monies raised going directly toward breaking the stigma around mental health with LIVIN.

Grab your friends and let’s rally together to make another bold step in the right direction to stand up for our locals living with mental illness.

While registration will remain open until the official event date on Sunday 17 May, participants are able to nab an early bird registration fee before Sunday 1 March.

Book now and find out more about the stair-raising challenge online at https://www.stairchallengeaustralia.com.au/gold-coast-challenge.html