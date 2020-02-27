SeaWorld Orlando places final track piece for Ice Breaker

BALTIMORE, Md. — The message from SeaWorld Orlando was music to the ears of coaster enthusiasts across the country: “Ice Breaker is on track to launch this Spring… literally.” With those words, the final track section and the first train were installed early this week at SeaWorld Orlando. Not only is Ice Breaker SeaWorld Orlando’s first ever launch coaster but it also features Florida’s steepest beyond-vertical drop. This new attraction will feature four airtime filled launches that accelerate riders both forwards and backwards. Thrill seekers will love being propelled — in reverse — up the nearly 10-story spike where they experience Florida’s steepest beyond-vertical drop — at an angle of 100 degrees!

The final track piece completes the coaster course along which riders will travel more than 2,700 feet at speeds of more than 50mph.

Brian Andrelczyk, Vice President of Design and Engineering described Ice Breaker, stating “it can run not one, but two trains through the use of a unique, high-speed horizontal track switch” Brian contuned “The fun is just getting started … The launch track itself is special because we have an airtime hill on either side, so you’re going to get airtime on every hit of that launch – that totals to 16 hits of airtime throughout the entire layout! It’s going to be a really exciting ride keeping you out of your seat almost as much as you’re in it.”

Jim Seay, President of Premier Rides commented, “We are extremely proud to reach this important milestone. The ride looks spectacular and the installation has been a great team effort. We are honored to be a part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s formula for success by supplying this one-of-a-kind, record-breaking coaster that is sure to be a must-see attraction this spring!”

Ice Breaker is named after the icy Arctic summits and the ride queue offers an interactive educational experience, a reflection of SeaWorld’s partnership with Alaska SeaLife Center—which specializes in rescue, rehabilitation, education and research—a perfect alignment with SeaWorld’s own conservation activities and educational mission. This partnership will help educate riders about the Arctic and its inhabitants.

“The Alaska SeaLife Center is excited to grow our partnership with SeaWorld. For many years, SeaWorld has been a stalwart supporter of the Center, and particularly our Wildlife Response program,” said Tara L. Riemer, President and CEO of Alaska SeaLife Center. “We are grateful for SeaWorld’s contributions of funding and staff over the years to further our mission. This new collaboration will continue efforts to highlight Arctic rescue and conservation stories.”

The opening of Ice Breaker will be the perfect addition to SeaWorld’s ever-growing ride portfolio and will become a must-do experience in Orlando.