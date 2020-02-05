Sbarro partners with International Theme Park Services, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, — Mr. Dennis Speigel, founder & CEO of International Theme Park Services, Inc. (ITPS), based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Mr. David Karam, Chief Executive Officer of Sbarro, based in Columbus, Ohio, announced a partnership to introduce and market Sbarro pizza to the leisure industry, including theme parks, amusement parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, aquariums, zoos, and more.

Sbarro is the leading quick-serve restaurant brand serving the impulse pizza category. The two firms believe this to be a perfect fit for the theme park and attractions industry, allowing park operators to not only increase offerings and menu variety to their guests, but also allowing those operators to greatly improve their bottom line. Mr. Speigel said, “ITPS believes that the financial impact of bringing the quality of Sbarro to the theme park and attractions world can be substantial due to the global power of the IP and impact of the brand as one of the top pizza brands in the world.”

Added Mr. Karam of Sbarro, “Sbarro is excited to collaborate with ITPS as we continue the expansion of our brand into an industry that we believe is well-suited for our flexible operating model, one which we know can improve guest satisfaction and increase sales.” Known for its XL New York styled pizza-by-the-slice, Sbarro has over 600 locations in 24 countries, having opened more than 40 locations in 2019.Contact ITPS for more information about how the addition of Sbarro can improve your product, profit, and guest satisfaction. It is time to “get your piece of the pie.”