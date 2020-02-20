Operating a photo booth is made easier with Fobo Photo Booth and a DNP photo printer

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Fobo Photo Booths has revamped the photo booth industry with its easy-to-use software application designed to help customers elevate their brand and event experiences. Fobo’s application, alongside its original Fobo Brain technology, allows photo booth operators to easily print photos on-site directly with a DSLR and an iPad.

Lacy Rhoades suggests Fobo’s original technology be combined with DNP dye-sublimation photo printers to ensure customers use a reliable, high-quality photo printing solution. Rhoades recommends the DS620A, or more recently, the DS-RX1HS to customers to ensure quick, high-quality photo prints, whether they run a photo booth business or are throwing a big event.

Fobo has used DNP printers with its photo booth solutions since the business began and has just released the DNP DS-RX1HS capabilities with the Fobo Brain.

“DNP printers have always been the most reliable, compact, and easy-to-use printers on the market,” says Rhoades. “I used to print with inkjet printers, and I was used to how they work and the quality of prints they provide, but once I switched to dye-sublimation I realized how much better the technology is. I have never seen anything produce the same quality of photo prints as our DNP printers, and I wouldn’t want Fobo customers to experience anything less than that either.”

DNP’s DS-RX1HS combines inexpensive hardware costs, low media prices, and high-end capabilities to provide the largest print capacity in its class. With a variety of print sizes including 4”x6”, 6”x8”, 2”x6” photo strips, and 6”x6” prints, the DS-RX1HS pairs well with any photo booth.

DNP’s dye-sublimation photo printers produce beautiful, high-quality photo prints that are smudge-free. Instant photo prints make it easy to run a photo booth, and when paired with the Fobo application and Fobo Brain technology, the process is made even easier.

Fobo Photo Booths has recently updated its software to include the DNP DS-RX1HS capabilities to customers soon.