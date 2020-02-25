New magic show, 3-D Fireworks, ‘Yacht Rock’ party among Quassy events

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Step right up and see the magic and comedy show this season at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark’s Carousel Theatre here.

“We’ll be doing a new show with a circus theme this year,” Jim Sisti, the park’s resident magician revealed as he and his wife, Sandy, were preparing the production to mark their 18th consecutive season at the lakeside property.

The Beacon Falls, Conn., couple are digging deep into their bag of tricks to present an innovative five-act show when Quassy opens on Saturday, April 25.

As in the past, the Magic & Comedy of Jim & Sandy Sisti will incorporate audience participation.

“It’s always been vital to use children in the show,” Jim pointed out, as the entertainment duo brings youngsters onstage to assist with a number of routines.

Without letting – in this case – the rabbit out of the hat, Jim said the circus theme will allow the use of some colorful props, including what he calls a “flash production” at the beginning of the show, which sets the audience up.

“We’ll be using a palanquin illusion, which is pretty spectacular, as the opening act,” the veteran magician added.

Mixed in will be an audience participation piece, a vanishing elephant act, and a grand finale titled the Mismade Lady Illusion.

The Magic & Comedy of Jim & Sandy Sisti will be staged weekend afternoons during the early part of Quassy’s season. The magic show will not be presented on selected dates when special events occupy the stage. During the height of the summer season the Sistis will perform afternoon shows Tuesday through Sunday with additional evening performances on Friday and Saturday. No performances are slated for Mondays.

‘3-D’ Fireworks Return

Quassy popular “3-D” Fireworks return on July 4 with special viewing glasses sold to benefit Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Fla. The 10:15 p.m. fireworks shoot will be over Lake Quassapaug from barges located off Quassy Beach.

Presenting partners in the community service event are Price Chopper supermarkets, TD Bank, Shaker Auto Group, Pepsi, and Prime Publishers.

Give Kids The World Village (GKTW) is an 84-acre, nonprofit “storybook” resort in Central Florida where children with critical illnesses and their families are treated to weeklong, cost-free vacations.

“We have long supported Give Kids The World and their incredible initiative, so this year the park decided to make them the beneficiary of our fireworks show,” Quassy President Eric Anderson noted. In 2019 Quassy hosted a Coasting For Kids event which raised more $5,500 for the GKTW.

Yacht Rock Party

Another highlight of the summer season will be a “Yacht Rock” Quassy After Dark Beach Party on Friday, July 31, featuring the sounds of Connecticut band Anchor Management.

From the mid 1970s to the mid ’80s, popular music had a definitive sound. Memorable lyrics, smooth harmonies, and pure musicianship dominated the airwaves with artists like Christopher Cross, Boz Skaggs, Hall and Oates, and Michael McDonald – to name a few. This infectious, smooth sound has now become known as Yacht Rock.

Anchor Management’s evening show will include costumes, prize giveaways and sing-alongs with music from that genre. Information about the ticketed event is available on the park website and through Quassy’s e-news.

Following is Quassy’s 2020 special events listing:

April 25 & 26 – $45 Carload Weekend as Quassy opens for its 112th season! Up to 10 persons safely seated in one car receive an all-day ride wristband for only $45, parking included. Park hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26 – Annual Egg Hunt For Prizes at 3 p.m. in the great lawn area of the park

May 2 & 3 – $45 Carload Weekend.

May 3 – Dance Day at the Carousel Theatre stage with local and area dance schools and studios performing. Start time 11 a.m.

May 9 – Qpon Day with special online pre-sale $13.99 all-day ride wristbands. Use promo code QPON20 at www.quassy.com to purchase.

May 10 – Preschoolers Day! Children ages 5 and under will receive a free all-day ride wristband when an adult family member purchases a wristband.

May 17 – Family Day With Girl Scouts & Boy Scouts. Call for details: 203-758-2913.

May 17 – Martial Arts Day at the Carousel Theatre stage. Local and area martial arts/karate schools will perform starting at 11 a.m.

May 31 – Ironman Triathlon. Offsite parking with shuttle bus service to the park until mid-afternoon.

June 8 – Homeschool Day with special program, including lunch and educational programs, for homeschoolers. Pre-sale ticket required for this event.

June 13 – 16th Annual School Music Festival at the Carousel Theatre Stage. School bands, orchestras and choruses perform.

June 19 – Wings & Things with buffet dinner featuring three kinds of chicken wings and other great summer fare. Evening ride and waterpark wristband included. Use promo code Junewings20 at www.quassy.com to purchase.

June 20 – Annual Dance Day at the Carousel Theatre with local and area dance schools and studios starting at 11 a.m.

Magic Shows – Jim & Sandy Sisti return with their magic comedy shows for the 18th consecutive at the Carousel Theatre stage. Afternoon shows Sunday and Tuesday-Saturday with additional early evening performances Friday and Saturday during the summer season. No Monday shows and days the stage is used for special events.

July 4 – 3-D Fireworks at 10:15 p.m. over Lake Quassapaug. Purchase special viewing glasses during the afternoon and evening with proceeds benefitting Give Kids The World Village. Note: No after 5 p.m. carload special offered on July 4.

July 16 – Wings & Things with buffet dinner featuring three kinds of chicken wings and other great summer fare. Evening ride and waterpark wristband included. Use promo code Julywings20 at www.quassy.com to buy tickets.

July 31 – Quassy After Dark Presents: Yacht Rock Party featuring Anchor Management. 7:30 p.m. at Quassy Beach. Pre-sale online tickets are two for $5 using promo code QAD2020.

August 13 – Wings & Things with buffet dinner featuring three kinds of chicken wings and other great summer fare. Evening ride and waterpark wristband included. Use promo code Augustwings20 at www.quassy.com to buy tickets.

August 22 – Annual Christian Dance Day at the Carousel Theatre stage. Program starts at 1 p.m. with prais

Sept. 5 & 6 – 24th Annual Constitution State Feis (Irish dance competition), presented by the Horgan Academy of Irish Dance.

Sept. 7 – $50 Carload Labor Day Special. Up to 10 persons safely seated in one car receive an all-day ride and waterpark pass for only $50. Park hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Labor Day.

Sept. 26 & 27 – 29th Annual OKTOBERFEST in the Fieldside Pavilion with live music, food and seasonal beer. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note: Events, park operating hours subject to change without notice.