Intercard And CSML partner at IAAPI Amusement Expo February 26-28, 2020

ST. LOUIS — From February 26-28 an Intercard team headed by Alberto Borrero, senior vice-president of international sales and Rohit Mathur of CSML, Intercard’s Indian distributor, will be at the 20th IAAPI Amusement Expo in Mumbai, India. Intercard is also a sponsor of the IAAPI IAC CONNECT event at the Expo.

Intercard’s clients in India include Esselworld and NAMCO. Mumbai-based CSML performs its installations in India and provides expert local service. It recently installed Intercard’s latest systems in the new NAMCO family entertainment center at Seawoods Grand Central Mall in Navi Mumbai, India. NAMCO Seawoods Grand Central is BANDAI NAMCO’s second location in India and the largest in the country. Intercard’s Indian customers also benefit from 24/7 local Indian technical support.



“We are honored to partner with CSML to serve the growing Indian amusement market,” says Alberto Borrero. “Some of the leading domestic and international operators in India are already using Intercard cashless technology and we look forward to working with more of them in the future.”

At IAAPI Expo Intercard will feature its latest cashless technology including the Edge Mobile App Collection and the Blockbuster iTeller for FECs with cinemas. Rohit Mathur and his team of sales and technical experts will be happy to give you a demo of these great products. You can contact him at rohit@csmlindia.com to schedule a meeting.