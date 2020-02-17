Embed fuels fun for Gamestate Arena, Amsterdam

DUBAI, UAE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries is proud to be part of the newest and sixth venue of Jar BV Gamestate located in Amsterdam. With its doors opened on 15 Nov 2019, the Gamestate Arena has an area of over 1,250 sq. meters and is the largest arcade hall in Netherlands and the Benelux Union.

Visitors of Gamestate Arena can now enjoy the latest trends and technology developments featuring virtual reality (VR) immersion rooms. Enhancing the guest experience, Embed’s integrated solution and 180 smartTOUCH card readers, enable the guests to play and win without having to walk across the floor to check the balance or queue to reload their cards. Guests can continue having fun and playing the games with just a tap or swipe. Add on Embed’s self-service KIOSK which allows the guests to register their game cards with their personal details, Gamestate is able to customise package deals, upsell features and reload game cards based on the data collected and make more informed business decisions, resulting in increased revenue.

“We are really excited to be part of Gamestate’s array of ventures and are truly proud of the partnership we have. This partnership reinforces our commitment to offer the best products and services available in the market. When our customers thrive, we thrive. The success of their amusement sites are our success too, and we are fully committed to support and keep fuelling fun in their businesses.” said Rosa Tahmaseb, Embed Managing Director – EMEA.