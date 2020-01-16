Webinar: Accommodating guests with autism

Did you know that WWA’s Webinar Wednesday programs are available to all current member employees at no additional charge? Well, it’s true! Register today for our next Webinar Wednesday event set for 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT on January 22, 2020.

You’ll hear Meredith Tekin, President for the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, share insights on the following topic:

Accommodating Guests With Autism

Your customer DNA is changing. 1 in 59 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and the number is rising. Not only will training and certification increase safety and enhance guest experiences for many families who visit parks and may not identify themselves, it also opens up parks to a huge untapped market. Families and individuals are willing to travel to certified destinations and attractions where they know they will be welcomed and are looking for options where they feel understood. Sometimes the smallest changes can make the biggest impact. Other parks have seen triple digit increases in out-of-market visitors, 50 percent increases in online ticket inquiries, improved employee morale and more community engagement.

The need is there and these families can’t be ignored. You’ll leave this webinar with a better understanding of the size of this market, what is autism, common needs for people with autism, feedback from parents and actionable steps you can take, including certification, that can be helpful to your waterpark or aquatic facility. Hear from the only organization offering this type of certification about the reasons why certification is an important goal for your facility, and discover the requirements for earning this certification

