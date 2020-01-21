Trainertainment will showcase its industry-leading programs at the IAAPA FEC Summit January 26-28, 2020

FORT WORTH — From January 26-28, 2020, the TrainerTainment team will be at the IAAPA FEC Summit in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The company is a sponsor of the event, and attendees will have an ideal opportunity to meet with Beth Standlee, CEO and founder of TrainerTainment and Candi Kelley, director of training.

At the Summit TrainerTainment will showcase its industry-leading training programs that offer BEC and FEC proprietors and employees effective ways to improve their skills in leadership, guest service, party hosting, group sales and other essential business subjects.

Among the new programs scheduled for 2020 is GROW Academy, a state-of-the-art e-learning program. The use of e-learning in a variety of industries continues to grow as the benefits become better known. According to a 2016 survey by training industry group the Association for Talent Development, companies with comprehensive training programs including e-learning earn 218% higher revenue per employee. In a 2014 white paper, IBM observed that new employees are 42% more likely to stay when receiving the training they need to do their job properly.

“TrainerTainment is a pioneer in coaching and training for the amusement industry,” says Standlee, who counts among her clients several recipients of IAAPA’s FEC of the Year award. “Our on-site training, workshops, conferences and now GROW Academy e-learning provide bowling operators and their employees with a variety of fun ways to grow their skills, careers and businesses.”