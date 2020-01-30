Polin Waterparks launches the world’s largest bowl slide

TURKEY — We are pleased to announce the launch of Time Rider waterslide. Time Rider features the world’s largest bowl with 4 possible paths. Offering 4 paths allows the riders to experience different choices every time, allowing riders to easily extend their time on this water slide.

Time Rider also offers special lighting effects on its wormhole (functional observation walkway). This special and integrated walkway allows riders to enjoy their time watching others while waiting in line. This wormhole also features a spray system which creates a mystical environment and most importantly, this fog keeps the riders cool while they are waiting for their turn. This water slide offers a whole new visual experience as its fully themed and compatible with Polin’s highly covered Glassy (fully transparent water slide) technology. This ride also offers VR applications. Time Rider, with its streamlined design, unique theming, special construction design and with the observation pathway – which is compatible with wheelchairs as well – is a new milestone in waterslide design.

The world’s largest bowl water slide, Time Rider has been introduced at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, USA on November 2019 and it has been named the winner of an IAAPA Brass Ring Award in the Best New Product Concept: Major Ride/ Attraction category which is one of the global attractions industry’s most prestigious honors.

Unique Benefits