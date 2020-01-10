Physics programs, elementary project and wacky science offered at Quassy

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. – As the train on the thrilling Wooden Warrior roller coaster zips by, those waiting in the line for the ride might wonder just how fast it is going.

Students will be able to provide the answer by participating in Quassy Amusement & Waterpark’s Fun With Physics, one of the educational programs sponsored by the lakeside property.

Fun With Physics is 38-page scholastic booklet Quassy prepared which incorporates a variety of experiments using rides within the park. The project has been accredited by the American Association of Physics Teachers.

One section deals with roller coaster physics and provides the formula for determining the average speed of a coaster. In addition to Wooden Warrior, Little Dipper is another roller coaster in the family-owned park on which the experiment may be conducted.

Using an accelerometer, students are also encouraged to complete a number of questions related to the gigantic pendulum motion of the Tidal Wave swinging ship.

“Our physics booklet really provides an exceptional educational experience for students while visiting the park,” Quassy President Eric Anderson said of the program. “Teachers have the opportunity to assign as many projects as they want and there’s something in there for most grade levels.”

Elementary Student Program

For younger students the park offers It’s Elementary, a series of worksheets specifically designed for elementary classes. The project includes spelling and math quizzes as well as art assignments.

Schools wanting to participate in a self-guided physics tour are invited to participate in Commotion About Motion. The associated worksheets offer a number of visual experiments students participate in while walking through Quassy. Teachers will receive a coaching and answer sheet for the tour when they arrive at the park.

Faculty members can download the materials for all three programs mentioned above at https://www.quassy.com/group-rates-catered-outings/school-trips. There are no fees for these educational materials.

Wacky Science On The Stage

In addition, the park will continue to offer its popular Wacky Science interactive stage presentation in which students help uncork some fun and educational experiments. Advance reservations are required for 25-minute program that takes place at the Carousel Theatre stage. Schools are encouraged to make reservations now as dates generally filling up quickly for Wacky Science.

All of the above educational programs are free of change when making advance fieldtrip reservations with the park office at (203) 758-2913. School fieldtrips start May 29 and run through and including June 19.

Quiz Show

Quassy also offers Quiz Show Mania, the park’s own version of a popular educational game show for students. Complete with electronic scoreboards, sound system and a Quassy host, there is a fee associated with booking the game show for schools staging an event at the park. Call 203-758-2913 for details.