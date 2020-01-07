Germany’s biggest theme park continues on its road to success

The series of visitor records continues: with over 5.7 million visitors in 2019, Europa-Park achieved the highest number of visitors in its corporate history. In addition, further guests arrived at the new indoor water world Rulantica which was opened at the end of November. Europa-Park owner Roland Mack: “Rulantica had a great start and gets top marks. We are extremely pleased with that as the water world is new territory for us. The occupancy of the hotel ‘Krønasår’, which opened in May, is also exceptionally good with more than 90 percent”. 2019 was characterised by intensive construction work and very high investments − the water world Rulantica and the adjacent hotel alone cost around 180 million Euros. It is the largest single investment that Europa-Park has ever made. In addition, there is the reconstruction of the Scandinavian themed area, which was destroyed by the fire, and the new ride ‘Snorri Touren’.

Europa-Park with Rulantica is becoming a travel destination

Europa-Park is increasingly becoming an independent travel destination and is the first operator in Germany which opened a second theme park, Rulantica, at its location in Rust. Rulantica is one of the largest themed indoor water worlds in Europe with 550 newly created jobs. With two parks at the Europa-Park Resort, six hotels and the Confertainment Center across a total area of 145 hectares, Germany’s largest theme park attracts more and more international guests and is in competition with Mallorca, Greece or the Italian lakes.

Themed hotel ‘Krønasår’ opened

The sixth themed hotel ‘Krønasår’ was opened in May and is an integral part of the resort expansion. The 4* superior hotel is a very special natural history museum and offers stylish accommodation in a Nordic atmosphere for up to 1,300 overnight guests. There are many culinary things to discover in several Nordic themed restaurants and bars.

Scandinavian themed area reopened

In the summer, the Scandinavian themed area was reopened to visitors after around a year of reconstruction. The Nordic peninsula has been part of Germany’s largest theme park since 1992. Delicious fish specialties, the fairy-tale towers and the popular white shark shine in new splendour. Both the harbour silhouette and the gentle sea breeze of the water fountains of ‘Fjord Rafting’ are the heralds for an exciting tour of exploring the Nordic culture. In autumn, the new family attraction ‘Snorri Touren’ opened its doors. Together with the cheeky octopus, visitors can embark on a mysterious journey across the island of Rulantica on the new multimedia theme cruise.

Success story winter opening

The winter season plays an increasingly important role in the success of Europa-Park and offers visitors a unique winter wonderland. Thousands of lights, 3,000 snow-covered fir trees and 10,000 glittering Christmas baubles transform Europa-Park into a romantic winter landscape. Shows with around 300 international artists ensure best entertainment. First-class artists, live music and comedy paired with culinary delights experience all visitors of the ‘Europa-Park Dinner Show’. Until 2nd February 2020, the show takes visitors at the Europa-Park Teatro for over three and a half hours to New York of the wild 70s. Thomas Mack, managing partner of Europa-Park: “It is nice to see that this unique arrangement of first-class cuisine and show has developed into a visitor magnet. I am also proud that we can offer our guests an exquisite 4-course menu from our, with 2-stars awarded, head chef Peter Hagen-Wiest from ‘Ammolite – The Lighthouse Restaurant’.”

Low season at the Europa-Park hotels

While Europa-Park temporarily closes from 13th January 2020 the water world Rulantica is open year round. In the park’s own hotels, there are still numerous activities on offers during the off-season. Particularly popular: the ‘Europa-Park Dinner Show’ and the low season offers. A combination of experience, entertainment and relaxation awaits hotel guests and day visitors alike. Whether cooking classes, brunch, talks on healthy eating, fitness and pampering programs or top-class beer or wine tastings − the possibilities are almost unlimited.