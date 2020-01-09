Embed and Round1 fuel fun for The Boys And Girls Club

DALLAS, Texas — Embed partnered with Round1 Grapevine to host children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, a non-profit organization serving over 23,000 youths annually with life-changing programs that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and positive citizenship.

“Fuel Your Fun Day” held on January 6, 2020, treated 100 kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County to unlimited game play, bowling, karaoke, food, goodie bags, and giveaways. These children come from all communities and walks of life and to have Embed fuel a day of fun for them was an exciting and rewarding activity.

“When we have corporations come to us and say, “We want to do something for your kids,” it makes us happy because that’s why we’re here. Opportunities where we can take our kids to events and expose them to fun and reward them with something really exciting is great for them. I’m so excited that they get to go have fun and be rewarded for great grades and making good choices.” said Daphne Barlow Stigliano, CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County.

Round1 Grapevine, one of Round1 Bowling and Entertainment’s many locations with Embed, is the ultimate entertainment spot for the entire family with wall-to-wall attractions including bowling, arcade games, karaoke, billiards and delicious food.

“We’re always excited to host big events. It’s very important for Round1 to be a part of our community and do what we can to help propel Grapevine forward” said Joseph Nguyen, General Manager, Round1 Grapevine.

We take the business of fun seriously which is why Embed puts people at the heart of everything we do and how we do it. As the innovation leader in this category, Embed is dedicated to supporting the operators of the future, who share our long-term view and commitment to the evolution of our industry.

“Fostering initiatives that supports the health of our communities, like partnering with Round1 to host an all-inclusive afternoon of fun for the students from the Boys and Girls Club, a worthy cause that’s near and dear to our heart. We are committed to excellence in all areas of our work.” said Sara Paz, Chief Marketing Officer, Solutions Group.