Capilano Suspension Bridge Park rejoins the Gateway Ticketing Systems family after fourteen years

Gilbertsville, Pa. — Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in North Vancouver, BC, Canada has chosen Gateway Ticketing Systems and their Galaxy Ticketing and Admission Control software to provide a seamless purchase and admission experience for their guests. The Park is a former Gateway Ticketing Systems customer, but hasn’t used Galaxy since 2005.

Originally built in 1889, Capilano Suspension Bridge stretches 450 feet (137m) across and 230 feet (70m) above Capilano River and now welcomes over a million visitors every year. Cliffwalk is the park’s newest attraction – a cantilevered walkway clinging to the granite cliff high above Capilano Canyon. The twenty-seven-acre park also includes Treetops Adventure, seven suspension bridges through the evergreens taking you up to 110 feet (33.5m) above the forest floor. Guided nature tours, the Kids’ Rainforest Explorer Program and the Living Forest Exhibit enhance this unique rainforest encounter.

The Park was looking for a new ticketing system that provided cohesive solutions for their business needs and had API capabilities. Capilano was familiar with the Gateway Ticketing brand but was unfamiliar with the new features and functions that have been added since they last used the software. They investigated multiple options on the market, however, the Park was particularly impressed with the in-depth site-audit performed by Gateway’s industry experts, and the resulting recommendations for operational improvement – so they ultimately chose to move forward with Gateway and their Galaxy software.

The Galaxy software solution will provide the Park with Ticketing, Admission Control, Membership, Group Sales, Order Entry, Resource Capacity Management, Stored Value and Upsell functionality, and a Web Store to handle these functions online. They will also utilize Reporting Plus, which will capture all the transactional data from their point-of-sale, membership and admission control and create a suite of reports accessible on their desktops or mobile devices to help them make data-driven business decisions.

“We are looking forward to providing our visitors with an enhanced ticketing experience,” says Dilraj Saini, Director of IT at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. “Their software solutions will give our business the opportunity to provide a better guest experience for our visitors, especially when they are purchasing their tickets online prior to their visit.”

“We could not be more excited or appreciative to welcome Capilano Suspension Bridge Park back to the Gateway Family after 14 years,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway Ticketing Systems. “Their commitment to the Guest Experience is impressive and mirrored by our own. I feel our company cultures and the way we do business perfectly align and will lead to a long and loyal relationship. We know our ticketing software will enable the Park to grow and reach their goals.”

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park plans to go live with Galaxy in April, 2020. Phase 2 of the Park’s go-live could include adding Self-Service Kiosks and Turnstiles.