Jack Scott Silar of Hershey, Pennsylvania passes

Jack Scott Silar, 71, of Hershey passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.. He was born on July 20, 1948 in West York, PA, the son of the late Jack V. and Cordelia (Bridgen) Silar.

He was a 1966 graduate of Hershey High School and 1968 graduate of Harrisburg Area Community College. Jack earned the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He attended the US Army Intelligence School at Fort Holabird and then completed a tour of duty in the Republic of Vietnam as a Counter Intelligence Specialist. Jack earned two Army Commendation Medals for Meritorious Service during operations against a hostile force. Additional medals earned were the Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 Device and the Vietnam Service Medal W/2 Stars.

Following his tour of duty he served in many management positions at Hershey Entertainment & Resorts including General Manager of Hersheypark and Vice President of Sports & Entertainment. He was the owner of White Rose Amusements, a family operated carnival amusement company and Midway Management Services, an amusement safety consultant company.

Jack was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Harrisburg; Brownstone Masonic Lodge #666 in Hershey and the Harrisburg Consistory. He was also a Life Member and former Chief Officer of the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company. Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials and served on the Board of Directors of the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions; also past President and Chairman of the Board of the Pennsylvania Amusement Parks Association; and served on various Board Committees for the Pennsylvania Showmen’s Association.

Surviving are: his wife of over 49 years, Gretchen (Rhoads) Silar; daughter, Lori (Silar) Zarefoss and husband Troy; son Scott Silar and wife Brooke; grandchildren Owen and Lydia Zarefoss and Jake Silar all of Hershey; and his sister Jill (Silar) Richael and husband John of Lake Havasu, AZ.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, December 10th in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Hershey. Visitations will be held on Monday, December 9th from 5-7pm and also beginning one hour prior to the service on Tuesday Interment with military honors will be in the Hershey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company, 21 West Caracas Avenue. Hershey, PA 17033.

Visitation

Monday, December 09, 2019

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey

88 Lucy Ave.

Hershey, Pennsylvania 17033

Funeral Service

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

11:00 AM

