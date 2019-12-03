Criss Neiman named Executive of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — At the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) 129th Annual Convention, held Dec. 1-4 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, Criss Neiman of the Wyoming Association of Fairs (WAF) was named the State and Provincial Associations of Fairs Executive of the Year. The Executive of the Year Award goes to an association executive who has been in this position for at least five years. They have to be recommended by their association and are judged on their participation and contributions to their respective association and the State and Provincial Associations of Fairs.

Neiman has served as executive director of the WAF for the past 10 years. She has also served as manager of the Crook County Fair in Sundance, Wyo., and as assistant manager at the Central States Fair and Black Hills Stock Show in Rapid City, S.D. She has donated her time to the Wyoming State Fair Advisory Board and on Wyoming State Fair’s 100th Anniversary Planning Committee. In working with the sponsorship program at the Wyoming State Fair, Neiman has created a new invoicing system for sponsorship partners, created a new tracking system for sponsorships, and manages the Pig ‘n Mud event during the Wyoming State Fair.

In her current position, Neiman has created and maintained a new website for the organization; created a master vendor/entertainers/associate member e-mail and mailing list; and is a master of organization. She is constantly trying to improve her knowledge by attending workshops and networking with others on current industry topics. She has an extensive lineup of resources that she is willing to share to help answer questions.

Neiman was recognized as the Rocky Mountain Fair Person of the Year in 2016 and has received certified fair executive designation from the IAFE.