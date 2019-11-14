Simworx to present US launch of two major new products at IAAPA Expo 2019

UK-based dynamic media based attractions specialist Simworx will utilise its attendance at this year’s IAAPA Expo in Orlando to mark the official US launch of two major new products – the AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle) Dark Ride and the Mini Flying Theatre. The launches will take place at a press conference on Thursday, November 21st. on the company’s booth at the show.

The AGV Dark Ride takes the genre to whole new levels. With no tracks and no power cables the vehicles can freely roam along a programmed path at speeds unrivalled within the industry. Available with a variety of different motion systems, seating capabilities and on-board 4D effects, when combined with a custom designed AV solution the AGV provides a cutting edge ride that will excite and enthral visitors of all ages.

The first example of Simworx’s recently introduced Mini Flying Theatre will soon open in Vietnam at Baosun Wildlife Park in Hanoi. Developed as a smaller option to the Flying Theatre also offered by Simworx, the Mini Flying Theatre brings this increasingly popular type of attraction into the reach of smaller operators, with both a more accessible price range and smaller overall footprint but still utilising the latest, cutting edge ride technology.

Featuring an immersive, large format ¼ dome screen concept, the Mini Flying Theatre offers 20 seats and an approximate hourly capacity of up to 250 guests. Riders experience unique movements fully synchronised to the movie on the screen, including programmable heave and tilt along with forward and backward motion, while the sensation of flying is enhanced with the riders’ legs dangling freely below them. In-theatre effects such as water spray, wind, snow, bubbles, smoke and special effects lighting provide operators with a truly sensational ride which is sure to excite and entertain guests of all ages.

“We are delighted to announce the official US launch of the AGV and Mini Flying Theatre attractions,” said Simworx Sales Director Edward Pawley. “Both products are exciting additions to our ever expanding product range and provide operators with two fun and entertaining attractions which will appeal to a very wide age range. We are already talking to a number of potential clients for both products and look forward to officially unveiling both these attraction solutions to the US market at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando.” Simworx will launch both products at a press conference on the company’s booth, #3069, on the third day of IAAPA Expo, November 21st, at the Orange County Convention Centre, Orlando.